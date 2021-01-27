Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Shares of Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.88. Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 154,500 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) Company Profile (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. Avanti Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

