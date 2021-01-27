Private Capital Group LLC Has $350,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

