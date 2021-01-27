Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Boosted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,385,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,838,000 after purchasing an additional 579,920 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,381,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,456,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,409 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,420.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 590,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,046,000 after acquiring an additional 80,028 shares during the period.

BLV opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.86.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

