Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,568 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after acquiring an additional 537,107 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

