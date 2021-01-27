XTX Markets LLC Buys New Shares in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 216,235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $800,710 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

