Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Shares of ZTS opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.