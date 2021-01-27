Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

