Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Mission Produce stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

