Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $238,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,609 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

