PFG Advisors Has $733,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.83% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32.

