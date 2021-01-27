XTX Markets LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

