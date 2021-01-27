3,886 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98.

