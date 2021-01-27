SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 35.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

SPWR stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $281,709.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,315.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $133,317.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,620.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

