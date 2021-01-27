eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
EGAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of eGain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.
NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 298.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of eGain by 71.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 96,318.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
