eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of eGain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 298.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of eGain by 71.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 96,318.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

