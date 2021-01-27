Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.
Shares of SAFE stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $78.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.
