Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $78.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,548,000 after buying an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 644.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 105,848 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 650.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,204 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 83.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 69,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

