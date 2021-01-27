Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $327,008.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,493.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,063,992.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $5,803,522. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after buying an additional 1,263,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after buying an additional 851,444 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 349,153 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,828,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

