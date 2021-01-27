XTX Markets LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $161.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $162.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

