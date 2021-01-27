XTX Markets LLC Invests $245,000 in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian P. Mcandrews sold 31,632 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $2,346,778.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,017.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $75,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,559 shares of company stock worth $3,816,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

