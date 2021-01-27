Csenge Advisory Group Sells 516 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,817 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in BHP Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $74.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

