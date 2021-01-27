Csenge Advisory Group Sells 661 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

