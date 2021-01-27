ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

ZTO opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,615,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,045,000 after acquiring an additional 322,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,249,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49,569 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,061,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,957,000 after acquiring an additional 428,320 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

