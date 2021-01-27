Strs Ohio Sells 153,194 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 153,194 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $30,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.36 and its 200-day moving average is $248.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

