Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $236.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.56.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Insulet alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 3.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Insulet by 18.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 54,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 63.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after purchasing an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Insulet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $284.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.66. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.