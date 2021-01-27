GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Receives $4.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GasLog from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of GLOG opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in GasLog by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GasLog by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GasLog by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in GasLog by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.