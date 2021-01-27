Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Tops $36.99 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $36.99 million and $1.78 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,968.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,261.62 or 0.04073883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00403780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.71 or 0.01264879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.00528520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.55 or 0.00428009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00266661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,952,285,661 coins and its circulating supply is 7,208,535,661 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

