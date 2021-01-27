Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.0196

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Chiliz has a market cap of $106.94 million and approximately $48.41 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00870463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.20 or 0.04356696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017975 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,628,749 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.