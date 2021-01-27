QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

