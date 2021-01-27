Csenge Advisory Group Sells 63 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,763,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,924,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,607,000.

IJH opened at $242.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

