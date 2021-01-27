Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on February 15th

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 79.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

NWBI stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

