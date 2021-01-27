PFG Advisors Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

SBAC opened at $277.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,849.74 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

