PFG Advisors Sells 1,996 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.56 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.02.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

