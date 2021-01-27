BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

DHF opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

