Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on January 26th

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ADX opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $89,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at $962,109.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.