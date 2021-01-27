Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE PFO opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

