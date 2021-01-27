Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on February 12th

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

