Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (AXI.L) (LON:AXI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (AXI.L) (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AXI opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.66. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

