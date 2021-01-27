New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,192 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,192 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Waste Management worth $51,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 81,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

