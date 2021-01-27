The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The Travelers Companies worth $44,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

