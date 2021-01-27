Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

