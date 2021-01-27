Ballentine Partners LLC Has $333,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after acquiring an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after acquiring an additional 146,742 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.68.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $532.46 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

