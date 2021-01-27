Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 366 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 149.7% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

