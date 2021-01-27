V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 185.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148,742 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 457,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 86,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

