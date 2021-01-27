Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. Utz Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $23.72.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $19,414,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $13,760,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $10,631,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

