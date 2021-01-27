Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

TKYMY stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.74. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $684.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.78 million. Tokuyama had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Tokuyama Company Profile

The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

