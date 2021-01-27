S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,156,000 after buying an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after buying an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $319.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

