Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 466 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $121.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $124.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

