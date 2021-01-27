Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $466,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.