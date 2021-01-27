Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,753,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $153.38 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $139.01 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.83.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.