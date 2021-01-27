TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $222.35

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.35 and last traded at $221.81, with a volume of 747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.24.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 198.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 114,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in TopBuild by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

