Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.41

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.41 and last traded at $87.30, with a volume of 33774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.62.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

Get Lennar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,095,000 after acquiring an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Lennar by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 393,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,771,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lennar by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 309,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.